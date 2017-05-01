

CTV Windsor





The Greater Essex County District School Board says it is well aware of parents’ concerns regarding morning traffic near Lakeshore Discovery Public School.

With a high school nearby and more subdivisions going up, they want to assure parents the safety of their children is of top priority.

“It’s a very busy place every morning," says Scott Scantlebury, GECDSB spokesperson.

It's been an issue from the start.

“Lakeshore discovery has had a maximum student population almost since the beginning," he says.

There’s roughly 1,000 students enrolled.

“Splitting off a section in a boundary study with Belle River Public School, the opening of Tecumseh Vista Academy relieved some of the initial pressures," says Scantlebury.

The board says they are trying to address concerns parents have about the high congestion of traffic.

“We've tried everything we can think of,” says Scantlebury. “We have increased supervision. The principal or vice principal is out there every morning."

They've even made the call to Essex County OPP.

“Warnings have been given out,” says OPP Const. Jim Root. “I'm certain there’s been tickets issued."

Root says this is always an issue in any school zone, but more so at Lakeshore Discovery. Since St. Anne's high school is a short distance away.

“We do maintain regular patrols in that area and we are stopping vehicles that are violating the rules of the road and we do everything we can to keep those kids in that area safe," says Root.

The issue has also been brought up to the Essex County warden.

“Certainly safety is a main concern, in a busing area especially," says warden Tom Bain.

Bain says that area of the town continues to grow and is probably Lakeshore's most booming spot, with about three more sub divisions on the go.

“It's growing leaps and bounds and there will be these traffic problems that come along but I feel more than confident that we're on top of the problem."

The board encourages parents to take advantage of student transportation, or walk if nearby.

Some parents believe that isn't safe either.

Although the amount of traffic is still a concern for some parents, two school crossing zones have recently been installed.

A couple of parents told CTV News this morning the two zones have made the area safer.