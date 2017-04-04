Featured
Complaint filed after drone spotted over backyard
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 5:36AM EDT
Windsor police say they have received a complaint after a drone was spotted hovering over a residents’ yard.
The complaint was filed after the drone was noticed Sunday over a home on Reaume Road.
Police are asking that the drone user stop this activity immediately and for parents to ensure that children with drones are using the legally.
A discription of the drone is not immediately available.
Any one with any information is asked to contact police.
