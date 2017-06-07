

CTV Windsor





Windsor-Essex is already a compassionate and caring community, but it's about to get a boost.

"To our knowledge, all of it together as a complete package doesn't exist anywhere else in the world," said program director Deborah Sattler after today’s launch at Hospice Windsor.

A whole host of care-providing agencies including Hospice, the New Canadians Centre for Excellence... and private care providers are teaming up to launch the compassion care community.

"By working together, we become healthier and stronger and we are better able to help the people who need our help," said Sattler.

She says the goal is to assist our most vulnerable by filling in the gaps in service delivery with volunteers looking to make a difference.

"Little things are being missed,” said Ryan Jershy, the owner of Home Instead Senior Care. “I think there's a lot of vulnerable people out there that are hard to connect with."

“There’s a lot of our clients who could use more of our services and can't afford it, a lot of these things can work in conjunction with our services and keep people home, longer," he said.

The official launch of the program is June 23 in Windsor, Leamington, Tecumseh, Lakeshore and Kingsville.

Anyone looking for assistance or wanting to volunteer can call WECCC at 519-974-2581, ext. 2420, or email at info@weccc.ca.