The local hockey community is mourning, along with family and friends, the passing of a teenager following a car crash.

Police have not issued a release, but on the LaSalle Minor Hockey Association website, it notes "heartbreaking news" of Nick Dyer's death on Sunday, along with the 16-year-old's photo.

Amherstburg police say four teens were taken to hospital following the crash and car fire on Feb. 13.

They say a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, carrying four 16-year-old boys, was northbound on Concession 4 Road North, near North Side Road.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled, landing in a farmer’s field.

All four occupants managed to exit the vehicle as it then caught fire.

They were all transported to hospital. Three of the teens were treated for minor injuries, while Dyer was transported to hospital in Detroit with serious injuries.

This is the statement on the LaSalle Minor Hockey Association website:

"Sadly, we share the heartbreaking news that Nick passed away. This tragic loss is felt by our entire association, the community, Nicks (sic) teammates and his friends. We send our sincere condolences to the Dyer family. Please continue to send tributes to Nick and support the family by using the hash tags created by Nick's sister #lovefornick and #dicknyer to share memories and stories."