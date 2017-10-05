

CTV Windsor





The Kiwanis Sunshine Point Camp near Harrow celebrated 70 years this summer. Now, there's another reason to celebrate.

The class action community fund at the Windsor Essex Community Foundation presented a $30,000 cheque to the camp on Thursday.

Dan Inverarity, the president of the Kiwanis Club of Windsor, was overjoyed with the donation.

The Kiwanis Club operates the summer camp that serves about 400 underprivileged kids and youth in foster care.

Inverarity says it costs roughly $150,000 to run the camp each year. With no government funding, the camp was at risk of closing only three years ago.

But Inverarity says community donations have allowed them to turn things around, and the Sunshine Pointe Camp has a bright future.

Inverarity hopes to find more donors, and volunteers to help replace some cabins in time for next summer.