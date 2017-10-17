

CTV Windsor





A committee is recommending the Lambton Kent District School Board keep the name Tecumseh Public School.

Upgrades are being completed at the school as part of the consolidation with John. N Given Public School, which will close July 1, 2018.

Under the plan, students from Kindergarten to Grade 8 in the English program at John N. Given would move to Tecumseh Public School for September 2018. French Immersion students in Grade 7-8 at John N. Given would relocate to McNaughton Avenue Public School in September 2017.

The Ad Hoc Naming Committee for the board feels the Tecumseh Public School name is significant and historical to the area, pointing out a monument is dedicated to Tecumseh in Chatham-Kent.

The committee adds the Tecumseh name is also used to identify a local park and a historical parkway along the Thames River.

Superintendent of Education Gary Girardi says they will now seek input from the public about keeping the name Tecumseh Public School.

Input forms are available at www.lkdsb.net/Board/AccommodationReview/Pages/default.aspx.

A drop box has also been placed at both schools, as well as the Chatham Regional Education Centre and Sarnia Education Centre for residents to drop off forms.

Submissions will be accepted until Oct. 27.

Members of the Committee will review the submissions at the Nov. 2 meeting.

It is expected that a report will be presented to Trustees at the Nov. 28 board meeting.