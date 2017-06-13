

Rich Garton, CTV Windsor





The city's planning committee has recommended approval of a proposed medical centre in South Windsor.

But the committee did not recommend granting exemptions for height or a restaurant as part of the development.

The proposed collaborative healthcare centre would be located at the 3100 of Dougall Avenue.

The proponent -- Eddie Kadri -- was asking the committee to waive the height limit of 7.5 metres and allow the building to exceed nine metres, which is about 30 feet.

“I envisioned a building that was going to be beautiful, very different from what we have and something that’s going to take that and transform an area that’s already transforming into a dynamic, really, a healthcare centre that we need,” said Kadri during delegate question period.

The committee denied that request. Kadri also wanted a take-out restaurant included in the facility, which he says will service both the building and the community.

“There’s a huge cost associated with doing that, for this development to be viable, I need to be able to recoup those costs. And So I see a restaurant being a vital part of the development itself,” Kadri said.

That request was also denied by the committee.

After the meeting, Kadri said he was frustrated that after two years of work, the city wasn't willing to bend. He said the project likely won't move forward if council sticks to the recommendation.

That’s just fine with one of the neighbours on Church Street, which is directly behind the proposed development.

“The development he is proposing will impact significantly the peace of mind and pride of ownership of those who live on Church Street,” said Amy Skipper, who lives on Church Street. Her mother lives across the street with her backyard abutting the proposed building.

“It has been a perfect place to live. If a development is allowed, the tranquility and peace of mind will be shot. Rather than look at a blue sky, the family will face a 32-foot high commercial building.”

Ward 7 Coun. Irek Kusmierczyk said the development is a great thing – creating both construction and permanent medical jobs. But he says recent community consultation that led to the creation of certain by-law criteria needs to be respected.

“We adhere to the agreement that council came to with the neighbourhood and the neighbours about eight years ago,” said Kusmierczyk after the meeting. “So again, we are excited about the potential development but it has to be within the parameters of the existing zoning rules.”

Kusmierczyk noted there is also a medical centre just a block to the south of the proposed development that was built within the confines of the same bylaw.

“Council will make the decision, and I’m hoping that the developer will be able to come to council with new information that will allow us to change our minds on that decision,” he said.