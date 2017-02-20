

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP charged a man with careless driving following a crash involving two commerical vehicles Friday afternoon on Highway 401 near Bloomfield Road.

Westbound traffic was slowed due to the collision at 3:30 p.m.

Police say the driver of a westbound commercial vehicle collided with a stopped commercial vehicle.

The vehicles had moderate damage and one of them had to be towed. There were no injuries.

A 30-year-old Brampton man has been charged with careless driving.

Chatham-Kent OPP also charged a 46-year-old man from Windsor, alleging he was speeding while under the influence of alcohol.

Police stopped the driver around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 401 near Orford Road and discovered he was also suspended from driving.

A roadside test registered an alert so the man received a three-day licence suspension.

The man is charged with:

• Driving while under suspension

• Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

• Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

• Use plate unauthorized for vehicle

• Fail to apply for permit on becoming owner

• Fail to surrender insurance card

• Speeding

Also over the weekend, Chatham-Kent OPP say a large piece of ice damaged a vehicle after it flew off the top of a commercial vehicle and struck the passenger side of the vehicle, causing minor damage.

It happened on Highway 401 near Communication Road Saturday morning.