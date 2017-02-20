Featured
Commerical vehicle crash results in careless charge
One commercial vehicle collided with another stopped commercial vehicle on Highway 401 near Bloomfield Road on Friday, January 17, 2017. (Photo courtesy of Chatham-Kent OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 11:13AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 20, 2017 4:21PM EST
Chatham-Kent OPP charged a man with careless driving following a crash involving two commerical vehicles Friday afternoon on Highway 401 near Bloomfield Road.
Westbound traffic was slowed due to the collision at 3:30 p.m.
Police say the driver of a westbound commercial vehicle collided with a stopped commercial vehicle.
The vehicles had moderate damage and one of them had to be towed. There were no injuries.
A 30-year-old Brampton man has been charged with careless driving.
Chatham-Kent OPP also charged a 46-year-old man from Windsor, alleging he was speeding while under the influence of alcohol.
Police stopped the driver around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 401 near Orford Road and discovered he was also suspended from driving.
A roadside test registered an alert so the man received a three-day licence suspension.
The man is charged with:
• Driving while under suspension
• Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit
• Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle
• Use plate unauthorized for vehicle
• Fail to apply for permit on becoming owner
• Fail to surrender insurance card
• Speeding
Also over the weekend, Chatham-Kent OPP say a large piece of ice damaged a vehicle after it flew off the top of a commercial vehicle and struck the passenger side of the vehicle, causing minor damage.
It happened on Highway 401 near Communication Road Saturday morning.
