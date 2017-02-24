Featured
Commercial vehicle initiative on Highway 401 results in 56 charges
A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, July 18, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 9:49AM EST
Chatham-Kent OPP laid 56 charges after a commercial motor vehicle traffic enforcement initiative on Highway 401.
The time frame was from Feb. 18 until Feb. 20.
The following is a breakdown of the charges laid:
-Distracted driving 16
-Documentation 7
-Equipment violations 6
-Moving violations 16
-Parking violations 7
-Seatbelt 3
-Speeding 1
-Warnings 22
Police are actively monitoring the "Big 4" driving behaviours; impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seatbelt usage.
