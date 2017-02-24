Chatham-Kent OPP laid 56 charges after a commercial motor vehicle traffic enforcement initiative on Highway 401.

The time frame was from Feb. 18 until Feb. 20.

The following is a breakdown of the charges laid:  

-Distracted driving 16

-Documentation 7

-Equipment violations 6

-Moving violations 16 

-Parking violations 7

-Seatbelt 3

-Speeding 1

-Warnings 22 

Police are actively monitoring the "Big 4" driving behaviours; impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seatbelt usage. 