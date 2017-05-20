

CTV Windsor





The Canadian Hockey League, in association with the Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club, is launching an online auction, featuring the specially designed commemorative jerseys worn by the Spitfires.

The jerseys were used in the opening game of the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup against the Saint John Sea Dogs.

The Spits won that game 3-2.

The jerseys will be available for online auction at auction.chl.ca until May 29 at 8 p.m.

Designed by the Spitfires in conjunction with the CHL, the jersey pays tribute to the Victoria class long range patrol submarine HMCS Windsor, which is named after the City of Windsor.

The HMCS Windsor was originally built for the Royal Navy before being purchased by Canada when the United Kingdom decided to move to an all-nuclear power fleet in 1998.

Last fall, the HMCS Windsor was among the Canadian warships deployed to the NATO naval training exercise "Cutlass Fury" off the east coast of North America.

Proceeds from the auction will go towards supporting the Dominion Command Poppy Trust Fund. All donations to the Poppy Fund are placed in trust to be used for the care and benevolent support of Veterans and their dependents. The MasterCard Memorial Cup Theme Jersey Program was created in 2008 andhas cumulatively generated over $150,000 for veterans.

The Memorial Cup was donated in 1919 by the Ontario Hockey Association as a memorial to those young men and women who had been given their lives in the defence of Canada during World War I. The 2017 edition of the championship in Windsor marks the 99th time this prestigious trophy will be presented.

For more information please visit www.mastercardmemorialcup.ca.