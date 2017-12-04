

CTV Windsor





Police say that one person has died following a collision involving a farm tractor in Lakeshore over the weekend.

The crash occurred late Sunday morning at the intersection of Essex County Road 46 and Essex County Road 37.

A vehicle and a John Deer farm tractor collided in the intersection leaving the driver of the vehicle with life-threatening injuries. The driver later passed away in hospital. The operator of the tractor was no injured.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police conducted an investigation into the crash.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased.