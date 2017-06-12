Featured
Collision on 401 closes off ramp to Provincial Road
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 6:17AM EDT
A collision has closed the 401 westbound off ramp to County Road 46 (Provincial Road) Monday morning.
As of 6:15 a.m. police have not reported the severity of the crash interms of injuries or damage.
The collision was first reported shortly after 2 a.m. and the closure remains in place as the rush hour begins Monday.
MyNews
