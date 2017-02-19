Featured
Collision between two transport trucks shuts down eastbound 401 overnight
OPP shut down the eastbound 401 early Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 in parts of Elgin and Chatham-Kent Counties following a fiery crash between two transport trucks. (courtesy: Richard DeOliveira)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 11:01AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 19, 2017 12:23PM EST
A collision between two transport trucks Saturday night on the 401 in western Elgin County shut down the highway for hours overnight.
OPP say one transport truck was travelling eastbound on the 401 near Blacks Road around 10:50 p.m. when it was struck from behind by a second eastbound transport truck. The rear transport truck caught on fire and became engulfed in flames.
The male drivers of each vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries. There were no passengers in the trucks.
OPP shut down the eastbound 401 from Furnival Road in Elgin County to Orford Road in Chatham-Kent County for the investigation and removal of vehicles. The highway was re-opened at 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- LCBO workers protest alcohol sales at grocery stores during picket in Windsor
- Windsor Islamic Association in Quebec to support victims of mosque shooting
- Crews battle a stubborn fire at Windsor's Nemak plant for hours
- Off-duty OPP officer helps arrest a suspected impaired driver
- Lambton Kent School Board considers consolidating and relocating programs