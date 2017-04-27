

CTV Windsor





A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada says a cold front is expected to sweep through Southwestern Ontario Thursday afternoon, bringing a few showers and thunderstorms along with it.

The forecaster says there is the potential that some of these thunderstorms may produce strong wind gusts up to 80 km/h.

The showers and possible thunderstorms are expected to diminish by early this evening as the cold front progresses east.



If an isolated thunderstorm does have the potential to produce stronger wind gusts then a severe thunderstorm warning might be issued.