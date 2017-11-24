

Windsor and Toronto police helped nab an alleged Windsor drug trafficker and seized $25,290 in cocaine.

In August, 2017, members of the Windsor police drug unit launched an investigation involving a man who was believed to be involved in the trafficking of illicit drugs.

The case led investigators to believe that the suspect was attending the Greater Toronto Area to obtain illicit drugs and transporting them back to Windsor.

Windsor police partnered with officers from both the Toronto Police Service and the Durham Regional Police Service.

Local officers applied for and were granted judicial permission to search a residence in the 2200 block of Alexandra Avenue in Windsor, as well as a residence in the G.T.A.

On Thursday, around 8 p.m., Windsor police arrested a man at his residence in the 2200 block of Alexandra Avenue without incident.

The same day, Toronto police arrested a man who was believed to be providing illicit drugs to the Windsor suspect. A residence in the G.T.A. was also secured by Toronto Police Service officers on the strength of the original Windsor Police Service investigation.

On Friday, around 1 a.m., Windsor police executed a search warrant on the residence in the 2200 block of Alexandra Avenue, Windsor.

For the Windsor portion of this investigation officers seized:

- 252.9 grams of suspected cocaine - Approximate street value of $25,290

- 18.1 grams of suspected marihuana - Approximate street value of $181

- $10,600 Canadian Currency

- 1 cell phone

Michael Ballah, 49, is charged with possession of suspected crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of suspected marijuana.

During the execution of a search warrant by Toronto police, officers seized approximately 2 kilograms of cocaine and arrested one man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.