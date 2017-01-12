

CTV Windsor





A major drug bust and arrest at the Ambassador Bridge.

Authorities with the Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP say they discovered 37 kilograms of suspected cocaine in a carrier hauling fruit on Dec. 27.

The drugs were discovered when customs officers sent the truck and trailer coming into Windsor for a secondary examination.

A Mississauga man is facing drug trafficking charges, he is scheduled to appear in court this month.

The CBSA reports more than 67 kilograms of cocaine were seized at border points in southern Ontario in 2016.