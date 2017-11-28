Cocaine seized after drug bust in east Windsor
Windsor police headquarters shown in this file photo on Friday, Nov.16, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 1:18PM EST
Windsor police seized about $2,180 in suspected cocaine after police executed a search warrant in the east end.
A 49-year-old Windsor man has been arrested.
In early November, the Windsor police drugs and guns unit started an investigation involving a man possibly trafficking cocaine from a residence in Windsor.
Investigators applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search a residence located in the 1700 block of Ferndale Avenue.
On Tuesday, at about 1 a.m., the suspect was arrested by members of the DIGS Unit at the involved residence without incident and the search warrant was subsequently executed.
Officers seized:
-21.8 grams of suspected cocaine (estimated street value of $2,180)
-$1,430 in Canadian currency
-1 digital scale
-1 cell phone
A 49-year-old man from Windsor is facing one count of possession of suspected cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.