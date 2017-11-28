

Windsor police seized about $2,180 in suspected cocaine after police executed a search warrant in the east end.

A 49-year-old Windsor man has been arrested.

In early November, the Windsor police drugs and guns unit started an investigation involving a man possibly trafficking cocaine from a residence in Windsor.

Investigators applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search a residence located in the 1700 block of Ferndale Avenue.

On Tuesday, at about 1 a.m., the suspect was arrested by members of the DIGS Unit at the involved residence without incident and the search warrant was subsequently executed.

Officers seized:

-21.8 grams of suspected cocaine (estimated street value of $2,180)

-$1,430 in Canadian currency

-1 digital scale

-1 cell phone

A 49-year-old man from Windsor is facing one count of possession of suspected cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.