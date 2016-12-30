Featured
Coast guard searching Lake Erie for 6 people after plane goes missing
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 9:30AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 30, 2016 9:35AM EST
U.S. and Canadian coast guard crews are searching Lake Erie on Friday for six people aboard a Cessna Citation 525, after it disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff on Thursday evening.
The cause of the disappearance is unknown.
At 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the coast guard was notified by air traffic control that a Cessna Citation 525 headed to Ohio State University Airport in Columbus, had disappeared shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport approximately two miles into Lake Erie.
An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and an aircrew from Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton, aboard a C-130, are searching for the missing people.
Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay is currently on its way from Detroit to assist in the search.
Weather in the area is reported as seas from 12-15 feet with winds around 30 knots. The depth of water in the search area is around 50 feet.
