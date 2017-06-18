

CTV Windsor





The Coast Guard and other people in Lake St. Clair Saturday are being credited with saving a woman’s life.

The woman was reported to be unconscious and not breathing on a recreational boat on the lake Saturday afternoon, the Coast Guard says.

She had been pulled from the water and good Samaritans were attempting to revive her.

At 2:30 p.m., the watchstander at Coast Guard Station St. Clair Shores, Mich., received a mayday broadcast over marine radio the incident on the lake, near Munchies Bay, close to Port Lambton on the Canadian side.

A rescue boat crew launched and a crew from Air Station Detroit also launched aboard a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter. The helicopter crew made it on scene first and lowered Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class John Yank, a rescue swimmer, to the boat.

The woman was then reported to be conscious and breathing on her own, the Coast Guard says.

The woman was transferred to the 24-foot response boat.

While transporting the woman to shore, she became unconscious and stopped breathing again.

Yank and rescue boat crewman, Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Roberts, began performing CPR.

Before reaching the shore, the woman regained consciousness and was breathing on her own.

The Coast Guard transferred her to emergency medical services who took her to a local hospital.

The woman was last known to be in stable condition.

“Because of the teamwork between the good Sams, the air station crew, and boat crew, we were able to make sure the woman got to EMS and the health care she needed,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Lietaert, officer-of-the-day at Station St. Clair Shores.

The woman’s name and hometown are not being released.