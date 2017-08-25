

CTV Windsor





A man co-accused in an suspected dog fighting ring in Tilbury has plead guilty to one count of causing unnecessary pain to an animal.

Robert Tomlin of Kent Bridge was charged in March 2016 after Chatham-Kent police and the provincial SPCA executed a search warrant at a residence on Morris Line in Tilbury East Township in October 2015.

The dogs were seized and assessed by the SPCA.

Two dogs died but the remaining dogs and puppies will be rehabilitated by trainers in Florida.

Tomlin was sentenced today in a Chatham courtroom to four months conditional sentence, with 24 month probation, and ordered to pay a two-hundred dollar fine.

Tomlin also has a lifetime ban from owning an animal.

Two other animal cruelty charges were dropped

Co-accused John Robert and Michel Gagnon have a court-date in September.