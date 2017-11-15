Clothes dryer blamed for Chatham house fire
Chatham-Kent fire crews battle a fire at a St. Clair Street home in Chatham, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. (Courtesy Chatham fire)
A clothes dryer caused an early morning fire in Chatham Wednesday.
Crews arrived to a St. Clair Street home to find heavy black smoke and flames coming from the basement window.
The blaze is listed as accidental and damage is pegged at $150,000.
Officials the Chatham-Kent fire department say they've responded to 10 fires so far this month and remind residents to have fireplaces and wood stove chimneys cleaned and inspected by a professional. They also warn to not place things that can burn too close to space and portable heaters.