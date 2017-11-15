

CTV Windsor





A clothes dryer caused an early morning fire in Chatham Wednesday.

Crews arrived to a St. Clair Street home to find heavy black smoke and flames coming from the basement window.

The blaze is listed as accidental and damage is pegged at $150,000.

Officials the Chatham-Kent fire department say they've responded to 10 fires so far this month and remind residents to have fireplaces and wood stove chimneys cleaned and inspected by a professional. They also warn to not place things that can burn too close to space and portable heaters.