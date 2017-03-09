

CTV Windsor





After a violent wind storm Wednesday, work crews were busy through the night trying to restore power to customers and starting cleanup.

That cleanup began in earnest Thursday.

“I've had over 200 phone calls in the last 24 hours. It’s basically a state of emergency. They're calling for rain…you got people with half their roof blown off,” says Derrick Delaney, of All Star Roofing.

Wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour toppled trees and fences and flipped transport trucks.

A big loss for Windsor and its parks department was a massive evergreen tree at the gateway to Jackson Park. It was one of many trees uprooted.

AT Tamar Building Products, the lineup formed outside before the store even opened Thursday.

“We've been through a lot of weather and situations and I’ve never, ever seen it like this before,” an employee says.

Enwin Utilities crews worked into the night and all day Thursday to restore power.

“There is still a lot of damage across the city that needs to be repaired and will be repaired over the next few days,” says Enwin’s Barbara Pierce Marshall.