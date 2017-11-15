

The Canadian Press





Voting on a proposed contract by striking faculty at the province's 24 colleges continues today.

The vote on the College Employer Council offer to the 12,000 professors, instructors, counsellors and librarians began yesterday and is to end tomorrow morning.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union is recommending the faculty reject the offer.

Meanwhile, law firm Charney Lawyers has filed a proposed class action against the colleges, saying 14 students have come forward to potentially stand as representative plaintiffs.