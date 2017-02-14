

CTV Windsor





A Chatham-Kent police sergeant has pleaded guilty to 50 counts of discreditable conduct after asking residents for tens of thousands of dollars in loans while in uniform.

Robert Mugridge entered the pleas during a police act disciplinary hearing on Wednesday at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre in Chatham.

Mugridge faces 50 fraud criminal charges, stemming from a 2014 investigation by London police at the request of former Chatham Kent police chief Dennis Poole.

At Wednesday’s hearing, lawyers representing the crown said Mugridge would continually ask family and friends for loans, and made up different stories on why he needed the money.

Those stories included support for his drug addicted sister, a son’s illness, his son’s university tuition, even a new furnace and fence.

The hearing heard Mugridge, while in uniform, asked Rob Myers of RM Auctions to borrow $5,000 to support his sister. Other information presented at the hearing said Mugridge would ask Police Auxiliary officers for money.

The majority of the money has never been repaid. In fact, Mugridge’s defense lawyer said he has declared bankruptcy.

Sergeant Mugridge was formally charged in 2015, and has been suspended with pay ever since.

The crown and defense lawyers both agreed to a joint submission for his dismissal from the Chatham Kent Police Service.

The police act hearing officer will review the information before making a decision on when to reconvene.

Mugridge will speak to the criminal charges in Superior Court in May.