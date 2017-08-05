

CTV Windsor





The company overseeing construction of a wind farm in Chatham-Kent is conducting lab test of well water after a nearby landowner raised concerns about its quality.

Pattern Development spokesperson Matt Dallas says a licensed contractor from the North Kent wind project was sent to take a look after the province received a complaint on Monday.

Dallas says the field staff saw no issues after running a faucet as the water appeared clear and colourless.

Still the company is requesting an expedited analysis from a lab.

The group Water Wells First is worried seismic activity from construction is stirring up sediments and possible heavy metals into wells.

Group spokesperson Kevin Jakubec has urged the province and local health officials to investigate. But the municipality says the group hasn't provided scientific evidence which links water quality to wind farm development.