The City of Windsor is asking for public feedback on its Environmental Master Plan.

It is holding six meetings in November for people to meet with staff to discuss the updated Environmental Master Plan (EMP). The EMP was first developed in 2006 to provide a guidance document for the city to address environmental issues.

The draft 2017 EMP builds on the 2006 EMP with some notable changes and inclusions to address new environmental concerns, the city says.

The updated five goals of the EMP are:

• Improve Air Quality

• Improve Water Quality

• Responsible Land Use

• Increase Resource Efficiency

• Promote Awareness

The next public opportunity to discuss the plan will be at the University of Windsor, CAW Centre on Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.