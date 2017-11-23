

After hosting a number of high-profile sports tourism events like the FINA world swimming and diving championships and the Memorial Cup.

Now, Windsor is looking at the next big opportunity.

The City of Windsor is hoping the selection committee for the CAN-AM Police and Fire Games chooses Windsor -- over Lethbridge, and Lubbock, Texas for the right to host the event in 2022.

"We're getting close to the final step in that process, and there's a presentation that will happen in a couple of weeks' time and in about three weeks whether or not we're selected to host the games," says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

The Cab-Am Police and Fire Games feature 36 sports, including swimming, track and field but also range and skeet shooting and archery.

The games attract on average 1,000 police, firefighters and other first responders from across Canada and the United States.

“The impact of something like CARHA was huge, this is a similar vein, where you're going to have a lot of folks here for about a week's time and they will be spending a lot of money in the community," Dilkens told CTV News.

Windsor's sports tourism officer says the event has a track record for generating economic benefits.

"The economic impact is estimated at between $5 to 10 million, and that's directly from the CAN AM police fire federation, and that's what they've seen in past events," according to Samantha Magalas.

The city will be on the hook for $580,000 – And some members of council have raised questions about the city's role in funding sports tourism.Irek Kusmierczyk earlier this month was critical of the economic spin-off data presented after hosting FINA swimming.

"Certainly there are plenty of positive stories to tell about FINA without having to rely on numbers that are questionable," he remarked, during the Nov. 6 meeting.

Council has already approved bidding on the games and on Monday, will be asked to agree in principle to hosting the event.

The city will send seven delegates, including the mayor, tourism officials, and the police and fire chief to The Lake of the Ozarks, for the official bid presentation on Dec. 11.