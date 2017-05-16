

The City of Windsor opened a time capsule that was sealed 25 years ago, when the city turned 100.

Gisele Sullens was the official party planner back in 1992.

“We had the bus route renamed the cross-time bus instead of the cross town,” says Sullens.

The first thing to come out was a letter from then mayor Mike Hurst.

Current Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says he sees “no reason to believe the Windsorites of 2017 will have any reason to look back on the years between then and now and feel anything but pride.

The capsule included everything from yearbooks, cassette tapes and VHS recordings, a hand-written city council agenda, a football from U Windsor and plenty of certificates.

“The year the first baby was born and her name was Sarah Patricia Coates, she was the centennial baby and I understand she's here today,” says Sullens.

Coates says her mom has been talking about it for 25 years.

“I thought it was fake but it’s really great to see all the stuff they did manage to save and keep together,” says Coates.

The time capsule will be resealed this summer and stored to be opened again in 25 years.