If you’ve captured something quintessentially Windsor over the past year, the city wants to share it with the next generation of Windsorites through a photo campaign, called #MyWindsor2017.

The best snapshots will be included in the museum Windsor collection, while a good bulk of the photos will be sealed in a time capsule to be opened in 2042 as part of the city's 150th birthday celebrations.

"Share photos of work, school, home, volunteering, friends, family, colleagues, neighbours, pets, all those things,” Mayor Drew Dilkens says about what the city is looking to include. Places you visit in Windsor, places you like to eat. Almost anything goes."

The deadline for submissions is Dec. 15, 2017.

Photos can be shared online using the hashtag #MyWindsor2017, or emailed to the city.

The time capsule will be sealed in a special ceremony at Windsor City Hall at 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 31, directly following an interfaith service at All Saints Church.