

CTV Windsor





Do you think our voting method is fair?

Cities across Ontario are now investigating a system overhaul towards what's called "ranked ballots."

But the City of Windsor is not suggesting a change to its current "first-past-the-post" system.

Manager of Records and Elections, Chuck Scarpelli, says they are recommending the City keep the status quo.

“There's a lot of risks involved, especially when you're first out the gate," says Scarpelli, who notes no other Ontario municipality has made the change yet.

Scarpelli tells CTV Windsor a change could harm the already abysmal voter turnout, and also cost an additional $361,000. He says most of that cost would come from educating the public.

But advocates say the cost is worth it.

Mita Williams is behind the group “Ranked Ballots Windsor”, which advocates for election reform.

“It's a simple change that's very easily understandable but we think it's an interesting change that will make our elections more fair, more friendly, and ideally, more diverse,” says Williams.

The deadline for any changes to Windsor's bylaw is March.

The next municipal election is scheduled for October 22nd, 2018.