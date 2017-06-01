Featured
City of Windsor selling Memorial Cup banners
The City of Windsor is selling Memorial Cup banners. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 1:55PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 1, 2017 1:56PM EDT
Windsor residents and hockey fans have a chance to own a Memorial Cup banner.
The City of Windsor has begun the process of taking down the banners from the street light poles they’ve adorned for the past month and will sell them on a first come first served basis for $100 each.
To reserve one, write or call the mayor’s office at 519-255-6315 or email mayoro@citywindsor.ca.
Banners are for pick-up only beginning Monday, June 5.
Windsor Spitfires captured the Memorial Cup with a 4-3 win over Erie in Windsor on Sunday night.
