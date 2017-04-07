Featured
City of Windsor offering incentives for completing surveys
Take a look inside Windsor's newest aquatic playground at the Adventure Bay Water Park in downtown Windsor. (Michelle Maluske/ CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, April 7, 2017 3:58PM EDT
The City of Windsor is using a chance to win one of two family packages to Adventure Bay as incentive to participate in a couple of surveys.
The first is a draft community energy plan.
The plan is meant to identify local priorities and determine how energy should be generated - delivered and used.
The plan will be presented to council in July.
The second is the environmental survey master plan which addresses a number of issues including air and water quality - climate change and creating a greener Windsor.
The contest to win a family four-pack goes until May 5.
