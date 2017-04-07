

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor is using a chance to win one of two family packages to Adventure Bay as incentive to participate in a couple of surveys.

The first is a draft community energy plan.

The plan is meant to identify local priorities and determine how energy should be generated - delivered and used.

The plan will be presented to council in July.

The second is the environmental survey master plan which addresses a number of issues including air and water quality - climate change and creating a greener Windsor.

The contest to win a family four-pack goes until May 5.