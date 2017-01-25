

CTV Windsor





Windsor parking enforcement officers will soon begin issuing tickets to all vehicles that are parked on a front and/or side yard.

The enforcement will start on Feb. 1. It includes motorized vehicles, trailers, boats and RVs.

The city will continue to issue tickets to those parked on City of Windsor boulevards.

In December 2016, city council passed the addition, “No Front Yard Parking” to the current parking by-law.

The definition of a front yard in the by-law is as follows: a yard extending across the width of a lot between the front lot line and the nearest wall of a main building on such lot in a residential district except on a driveway or as authorized by statute, regulation, by-law, or otherwise by the corporation.

Tickets for vehicles deemed to be in violation will cost owners $25.