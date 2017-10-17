

Riverside is one step closer to getting a fully accessible Miracle League baseball diamond.

City council has agreed to lease the land needed for the field at St. Rose Park along Wyandotte Street East.

Construction is slated to begin in the Spring, with a goal of launching the Miracle League in September.

Relocation of the cenotaph and construction of new parking lots is also part of the project.

The city will lease the land to the RMBA for $1 per year for the next 10 years. There’s an option to renew that lease for another 25 years when that agreement comes to an end.

The association already has $750,000 raised of the $2.4-million needed to build the baseball park.

For more information or to donate to the project head to riversidemiraclepark.ca.