

Rich Garton





The city has agreed to extend a contract with the Windsor Essex County Humane Society for animal control.

The city had put the services out to tender -- after receiving a 22 per cent budget increase request from the humane society.

City hall entertained offers from the Lakeshore Pound and even considered its own space within the city.

The parties ultimately met behind closed doors to narrow the request down to a two per cent increase each year over the life of the five year contract.

“Tonight, I think you see a very reasonable compromise both from the city and from the Humane Society so that we can continue the relationship we’ve had with them for so long,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Humane Society executive director Melanie Coulter says they will continue to offer the services residents are accustomed to.

“We are committed to maintaining the level of services we put in our original bid. We had hoped the city would agree to a contract that would cover the cost of all of those services. Ultimately that’s not what happened, but certainly committed to continuing to providing them.”