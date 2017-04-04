

It appears you might not be able to enjoy a glass of wine or beer at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

City staff is recommending that council not allow alcohol to be served at the facility.

But they are recommending moving forward with a new concession operator.

Council approved a motion in September to look into concession services at the aquatic centre, including the sale of alcohol.

The RFP process was initiated, but city administration says given the risks associated with alcohol, it’s not a good idea to serve booze at the facility.

CGC Concessions Group is the leading bidder to operate the concessions at the centre.

Windsor council will debate the issue at its April 10 meeting.