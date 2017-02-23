

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a black pencil case-style bag containing crystal methamphetamine was found by a citizen.

On Feb. 17, around 2 p.m., a citizen was in the area of the 2700 block of Howard Avenue, near Edinborough.

The citizen saw the black case on the road in this area.

The citizen retrieved the bag to try and find the rightful owner. Upon opening the bag, they saw a clear plastic bag containing approximately five ounces of crystal meth, along with other drug paraphernalia.

This property was later turned over to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Drug and Gun Enforcement Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com