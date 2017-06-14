

CTV Windsor





The careless disposal of a cigarette is being blamed for a costly accidental fire in downtown Windsor that forced the evacuation of several buildings.

About 40 firefighters were called to battle the blaze in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. It forced the evacuation of the entire block between University Avenue and Park Street.

Deputy Fire Chief Andrea DeJong tells CTV Windsor a cigarette butt ignited some debris in an alley, and the flames spread to the nearby Ray and Kim's Super Convenience store.

Damage to that business as well as smoke damage inside the La Casa Del Habano next door has been estimated at $300,000.

No injuries were reported. But it was so hot outside that Acting Fire Chief Mike Coste says firefighters were rotated in shifts to get a break between battling the flames.

The road closure also affected traffic from the Windsor Detroit tunnel, entering the city.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal's office are longer needed to attend the scene.