A long time Unifor member is being recognized for his community work.

Dino Chiodo received this year’s Charles. E. Brooks Labour Community Service Award, at the 40th Annual Labour Appreciation Night Friday.

The award is presented by United Way Centraide Windsor-Essex County.

“We’re really, really honoured to be recognizing Dino Chiodo,” said United Way CEO Lorraine Goddard. “Dino has been such an incredible force in our community.”

Chiodo began his union career in 1999. He became Local 444 president in 2012, and is currently the National Auto Director for Unifor.

“I enjoy seeing a smile on one face a day, and that makes me happy to know that I’ve helped someone that day” said Chiodo.

During his time representing the union, Chiodo revived many committees, including the Veterans and Youth Committee, and has been an advocate for worker’s rights.

“I’m going to continue to do it, because that’s what I think my makeup is, and that is inspiring to me” Chiodo told CTV Windsor.

The United Way and the Windsor & District Labour Council co-created the Charles E. Brooks Community Service Award, which is presented annually to a trade unionist in recognition of outstanding contributions to community service.