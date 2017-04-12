

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested two LaSalle men after a child pornography investigation.

The Internet Child Exploitation Unit received information in early 2017, which started the investigation.

Members from the I.C.E. Unit and LaSalle police officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 6800 block of Malden Road in LaSalle on Tuesday.

Officers seized a quantity of computers / electronic storage devices.

The two men were arrested at the residence without incident.

The investigation remains active.

Michael Hardstone, 46, from LaSalle, is charged with one count of accessing child pornography and two counts of possessing child pornography.

Roger Maillet, 48, from LaSalle, is charged with one count of possessing child pornography.

Police say the offences appear to be internet related and to-date none of the involved children appear to have local connections.

The Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (I.C.E.) Unit is a member of the Provincial Strategy to protect children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4894, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com