

CTV Windsor





As complainants involved in the diluted chemotherapy class action lawsuit wait to hear from a judge about a settlement, members from the lawsuit held an information session Sunday afternoon.

They said their hope is that the verdict is going to be just.

Discussed at the meeting was what the group will do moving forward.

Chemo patient Louise Martens says it's important people support each other through this process.

Some patients objected to the amount involved in the settlement and told a judge they'd receive only $1,500 each.

The meeting also looked at the possibility of getting new lawyers and looking for help from various agencies.

Martens says certain members of the lawsuit are doing the best they can to handle this with their own personal finances.

“Any lawyer who has had a family member or a friend impacted by cancer or by diluted chemotherapy is asked to just give us some time. We need some legal advice,” she says.