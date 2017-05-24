

CTV Windsor





Chatham Kent police are asking parents to have a chat with their kids after a recent incident involving an air soft gun.

A woman was struck in the face by a pellet while driving with her grandkids. She's ok, but knows it could have ended badly.

Sandee Brown-Davidson was picking her grandkids up from school last week and was heading home along Indian Creek Road.

“All of the sudden, something hit my face I thought it a stone off my car,” says Brown-Davidson.

But it wasn't a stone that caught her about a centimetre from her eye.

"My grandson said it must have been a pellet gun or something. And indeed he found a little air soft rifle pellet in the van."

Turns out, when she filed a police report about a half hour later, police were already on the lookout for suspects.

"And complaints came in that they were firing on another," says Const. Kelly Helbin.

Police say neighbours saw a group of kids firing some sort of pellet guns near John MacGregor Secondary School.

Brown-Davidson happened to drive by at that very time and was hit through her open window. She suffered a welt on her cheek where she was struck.

"It was pretty painful and I was in shock because you don't really know what happened or how it happened, then we realize what happened you really can't believe it that somebody would do such a stupid thing," says Brown-Davidson.

Chatham-Kent police have since identified at least one individual involved. There are no charges pending.

Police say airsoft guns are not illegal but there is a certain way they should and definitely shouldn't be used.

"For that group of kids or any other kids who are wanting to do this kind of thing we encourage them not to do it around the streets there are a lot of green areas," says Helbin.

Police say what may have seemed like simple fun, could have ended a lot worse for the driver, her passengers or someone else.

"It was very close to my eyes,” says Brown-Davidson. “If it hit my eye it could be a whole different story."