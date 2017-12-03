

A planned rainbow crosswalk recently approved for downtown Chatham has already reached its fundraising goal.

Council approved the motion to install the crosswalk in support of the LGBTQ2 community on King Street and 2nd Street earlier this month.

The new paint job will cost up to $8,000, with 75 per cent covered by provincial grants.

But local fundraising efforts have covered the remaining costs.

This news comes following an apology from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday outlining the persecution and injustices the LBGTQ2 community faced.

Ward 6 Coun. Brock McGregor said the crosswalk was going to be installed either way.

McGregor expects the crosswalk to be completed before summer 2018.