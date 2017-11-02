Chatham parent finds needle in her children's Halloween candy
Snickers bar with needle found in Chatham
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 8:15AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, November 2, 2017 11:24AM EDT
Chatham-Kent Police are reminding everyone to thoroughly check all Halloween Candy before allowing their children to indulge.
A parent in Chatham found a needle that was lodged into a snickers bar Wednesday, while she was scanning through her children's Halloween candy.
Residents are advised to dispose any needles found in the proper manner, or contact the Chatham-Kent Police Service at 519-436-6600 ext 222 for further information.
Police in London also received a report of a needle found inside a chocolate bar Tuesday night.
The child was not hurt.