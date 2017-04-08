

A memorial service for the 100-year anniversary of Vimy Ridge will take place in Chatham on Sunday.

Local historian Jerry Hind, the curator for the Gathering Our Heroes project, quickly organized the ceremony.

“Nobody seemed to be doing anything about it,” says Hind.

“Fortunately because we have a good arrangement between myself and the museum, I think we're going to be able to put on a fairly good service."

The service will take place at Christ Church on Wellington Street at 2 p.m on Sunday.

IODE Kent regiment member Garna Argenti describes Vimy Ridge as “the battle that defined Canadians as soldiers. It was sort of the birth of Canada as a nation."

Sixteen of the soldiers who died at Vimy Ridge were from across Chatham-Kent, including from Ridgetown, Tilbury and Wallaceburg.

Hind says descendants from Chatham's Vimy veterans will be at Sunday’s free service.