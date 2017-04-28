Featured
Chatham motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after crash
Published Friday, April 28, 2017
A 43-year-old Chatham man was taken to hospital by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Chatham.
Emergency crews responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle at the intersection of McNaughton Avenue and Sandys Street around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.
The motorcycle driver was first transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and later transferred to London via Ornge air ambulance.
The driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old Wallaceburg woman, was not physically injured.
Police closed the intersection for their investigation.
The collision is being investigated by the Traffic Management Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Doug Cowell at 519-355-1092.
