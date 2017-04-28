

CTV Windsor





A 43-year-old Chatham man has succumbed to his injuries after a collision.

Emergency crews responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle at the intersection of McNaughton Avenue and Sandys Street around 5:30 a.m. in Chatham Friday morning.

The motorcycle driver was first transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and later transferred to London via Ornge air ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old Wallaceburg woman, was not physically injured.

Police closed the intersection for their investigation.

The collision is being investigated by the Traffic Management Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Doug Cowell at 519-355-1092.