Chatham men's shelter looking for volunteers
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 4:57PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 16, 2017 5:19PM EST
A new men's shelter in downtown Chatham is putting out a call for volunteers.
The “New Beginning House – A Point of Hope” is looking for men to volunteer to allow the shelter to stay open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Board member and Day Manager Faye Wilson says there is a need to be open all day and night.
“A lot of people say that there aren't a lot of homeless people here but our doors are open and there are homeless people finding their way here" says Wilson.
Wilson says some men have had to find shelter in other communities. She hopes they find enough volunteers to offer shelter in Chatham.
The shelter is equipped with 10 beds and can handle about 40 men in sleeping bags on the floor in case of an emergency.
Training for admittance and emergencies would be provided to volunteers on January 28th and February 4th.
People interested in volunteering or making a donation can check out the New Beginning's Facebook page.
Photos
Work is underway to build a safe haven for homeless man at the New Beginning Ministries in Chatham, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2015 (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
