

CTV Windsor





A tractor accident in Chatham-Kent has claimed the life of a man.

Emergency crews responded to a property on Grand Avenue East in Chatham about 3 p.m. on Monday.

Police say a man was attempting to remove a pole from the ground with chains attached to his tractor when the tractor flipped on top of him. Gasoline started to leak out of the tractor and onto the hot engine, which ignited a fire.

Crews worked to free the man, who was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and then air-lifted to the Hamilton burn unit, where he later died.

The man has been identified as Kevin Allison, 55, of Chatham.