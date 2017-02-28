Featured
Chatham man sent to Hamilton burn unit after tractor accident dies
Kevin Allison, 55, has succumbed to his injuries following a tractor accident. (Photo courtesy of Hinnegan-Peseski Funeral Home)
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 11:40AM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 3, 2017 9:14AM EST
A tractor accident in Chatham-Kent has claimed the life of a man.
Emergency crews responded to a property on Grand Avenue East in Chatham about 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police say a man was attempting to remove a pole from the ground with chains attached to his tractor when the tractor flipped on top of him. Gasoline started to leak out of the tractor and onto the hot engine, which ignited a fire.
Crews worked to free the man, who was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and then air-lifted to the Hamilton burn unit, where he later died.
The man has been identified as Kevin Allison, 55, of Chatham.
