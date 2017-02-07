

A 40-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police say he was involved in a road rage incident.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to a traffic complaint on St. Clair Road north of Chatham on Monday around 9:30 p.m.

The complainant reported that as he was driving on St. Clair Road when another vehicle approached and began trying to force his vehicle off the road. Contact was allegedly made between both vehicles which resulting in minor damage.

The suspect vehicle then turned off St Clair Road and left the area.

Police found the vehicle and spoke to the driver.

Kevin Tremblay, 40, of Chatham has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to surrender licence, speeding, failing to surrender permit for motor vehicle, and failing to surrender insurance card.

The accused is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 7, 2017 to answer to the charges.